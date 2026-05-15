Reese Witherspoon Reunites with Ex-Husband Ryan Phillippe to Celebrate Son’s NYU Graduation!

Credit: Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe reunited to celebrate their son’s graduation!

Their son, Deacon, 22, graduated from New York University on Friday (May 15), and his parents were both spotted in attendance.

People has exclusive photos of the family, including The Morning Show star, 50, in a dark blue dress with a white blazer and heels. The Cruel Intentions actor, 51, attended in black pants and a white button-down shirt.

Deacon was also seen riding a bike in New York City after his graduation ceremony, still dressed in a sharp black suit!

Apart from Deacon, Reese and Ryan also share daughter Ava, 26, who also attended the graduation to support her brother.

Per the outlet, Kate Hudson was also at the ceremony with family for her son Ryder, 22, that she shares with her ex Chris Robinson. She was there with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa and her parents, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn.

Kate and Danny also have a 7-year-old daughter named Rani who was in attendance, along with Kate‘s ex Matt Bellamy, whom she shares her son Bingham, 14.

Reese‘s friend and Big Little Lies co-star Laura Dern was the commencement speaker at the event. Reese also shared a sweet Instagram post and photo carousel from the event along with a caption celebrating the special occasion.

“After 4years of hard work, long days , endless papers &classes, working with the greatest teachers and making new friends.. my wonderful son graduated from @nyutisch ! I’m so proud of you @deaconphillippe,” she wrote.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Deacon in New York City…

Posted To:Candid Photos Deacon Philippe Deacon Reese Phillippe Reese Witherspoon Ryan Phillippe