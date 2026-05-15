‘Repeat It’ Lyrics: Ed Sheeran & Martin Garrix Release Collab 12 Years After Starting It – Listen Now!

Credit: Getty

Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix just dropped their long-awaited collab “Repeat It“!



The 35-year-old singer and the 30-year-old DJ debuted the track in celebration of the latter’s birthday (May 14), and it’s been a long time coming.

Ed and Martin first began working on the song 12 years ago, and only recently finished the track!

“To be announcing and releasing this single around my 30th birthday feels incredibly special.. honestly the best gift I could’ve wished for. We actually started this song 12 years ago in Nashville, and for the longest time I genuinely thought it would never be an official release. So to finally be here now feels really surreal, and I couldn’t be more excited for people to hear the new version,” Martin shared in a statement. “Working with Ed has been so much fun. He’s an incredible human, artist but also one of my dear friends from the industry. We’ve shared so many cool memories over the years. I’m really proud that we finally get to release this together, this song means a lot to both of us!”

Ed added, “Me and Martin made Repeat It 12 years ago after we made friends on a night out in Amsterdam. He turns 30 today, and is putting out his debut album this year, so seemed like a better time than any to finally do it. I’d say every day fans leave comments under my posts asking where it is, so this one is for you guys. Happy Birthday Martin, and happy Repeat It day for everyone else. Enjoy the video, its clips from both our lives over the last 12 years”

You can check out “Repeat It” above, and keep reading below for the full lyrics to the song…

Posted To:Ed Sheeran First Listen Lyrics Martin Garrix Music