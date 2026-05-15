‘Shabang’ Lyrics: Drake Seems to Rap About Kendrick Lamar Fallout in New Song with Quavo – Listen Now

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Drake‘s new “Shabang” from the ICEMAN album is out now and it features fellow rapper Quavo.

The rapper appears to be referencing the fallout of his feud with Kendrick Lamar on this track. He’s also commentating on the state of the music industry.

Where is the boy? He’s booked

Don’t even recognize none of th?se names at the top of th? charts, I looked

Am I upset? A bit

Last one you dropped was shit

I did press play on that ho

Mid, mid, mid, skip, skip

The music video for the song is also out now and only Drake‘s silhouette is featured in it for a split second. The video shows the blast of a globe, with the flames and smoke taking up most of the clip.

You can watch below!

Quavo is featured briefly throughout the song. Check out the lyrics for the chorus below.

Maneesh on the beat, shabang

All of my opps, they dead

Why do they gas me up?

Where does it go? My head

How much I got? A lot

Don’t leave again, I won’t

Thinkin’ of tryin’ me, do like Bryson, pussy-ass ni–a, then—

Don’t

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the “Shabang” lyrics below.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music