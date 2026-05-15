Sharna Burgess Reveals She Previously Dated Fellow ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Pro Sasha Farber & Why They Broke Up

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Shana Burgess is explaining why things didn’t work out between her and Sasha Farber.

The former Dancing with the Stars pros once dated and now Sharna is sharing what happened on a new episode of The Penthouse with Peta podcast.

She says they initially met during the 2006 live dance tour in Reno, Nevada.

“He came into my life at a time when I just really needed to remember how to laugh again. There was so much going on in my world in my early 20s,” Sharna, 40, recalled.

During their tour, their rooms were “right next” to each other and she approached his door one night after they’d been flirting for a little while.

“I think we were together for three years, five years. I don’t remember. However long I was on ‘Burn the Floor,’ we were together for,” she said.

Sharna added that Sasha, 41, was a “great boyfriend” and “such a sweet guy.”

When she later left the tour to return to Australia and help out with her dad amid his health issues, it became “too hard” to continue their relationship. She and Sasha eventually broke up through Skype.

While it was “hard” to be on Dancing with the Stars with him later on, she also says the breakup “ended up leading him to being with Emma [Slater], which was a whole thing that they were meant to have, their journey with each other.”

Sasha and Emma married in 2018 before later splitting in 2022. He is now dating Janel Parrish.

Sharna started dating Brian Austin Green in 2020 and they got engaged in 2023. They also have a 3-year-old son, Zane, together.

Earlier this year, the Aussie ballroom dancer explained why it seems like the Dancing with the Stars cast are always dating one another.

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Sasha Farber Sharna Burgess