Sienna Miller Gets Candid About Raising 3 Kids After Welcoming Newborn with Partner Oli Green

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Sienna Miller is gushing about being mom to three kids.

The 44-year-old American Sniper star is opening up about how she is balancing the different dynamics with her children, especially now that she and Oli Green, 29, have just welcomed a newborn!

Sienna has a 13-year-old daughter named Marlowe with her ex Tom Sturridge, and a 2-year-old daughter with Oli, along with their newborn who was born recently, though she hasn’t shared any additional details like the baby’s sex or name.

She stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (May 14) and talked about the ups and downs of motherhood.

“I would have said the teenage girl would be harder to juggle until the transatlantic flight I took yesterday with the toddler and the newborn,” she admitted. “The toddler now wins hands down. It was an absolute disaster. There’s no negotiating.”

Credit: Todd Owyoung / NBC

“And then the looks people give you on the flight,” Sienna continued. “The baby’s screaming, she’s screaming. It was like, ‘Yeah.'”

By the time they reached their destination in New York, the Alfie actress said she got to “the immigration line” and “just broke down.”

Even being on The Tonight Show came as a shock to her after “pajama gate.”

“It’s crazy to be talking words and wearing a dress,” she joked to the late-night host.

Sienna was on Fallon to promote the new Jack Ryan movie Ghost War, releasing on Prime Video on May 20. She attended the world premiere at Regal Times Square on Friday (May 15) with her partner, Oli.

Find out what Sienna previously had to say about the age gap between her and Oli.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Sienna and Oli together at the Jack Ryan: Ghost War premiere…

Credit: Todd Owyoung / NBC Credit: Todd Owyoung / NBC Credit: Todd Owyoung / NBC

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