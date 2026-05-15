Sigourney Weaver Gets Her Handprint in Cement at Hollywood’s Iconic Chinese Theatre

Credit: Getty

Sigourney Weaver just received one of Hollywood’s biggest honors – a plaque with her handprint and footprint at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 76-year-old actress was joined by her Avatar and Alien director James Cameron and her Mandalorian and Grogu co-star Pedro Pascal at the event on Friday (May 15) in Los Angeles.

Sigourney placed an exclamation point after her name in the cement.

The event happened one night after the world premiere screening of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which happened to take place at the same exact location. They were back just hours later!

After three seasons of TV on Disney+, The Mandalorian is heading to the big screen.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu

Handprint ceremonies at the venue, originally called Grauman’s Chinese Theatre, began in 1927.

While there are tons of stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, there aren’t as many handprints at the Chinese Theatre. There have only been 24 other ceremonies since 2020, though there was a year-long break because of the pandemic.

Most recently, Glenn Close received a ceremony just two weeks ago and she added her dog’s pawprint!

Posted To:Event Photos James Cameron Pedro Pascal Sigourney Weaver