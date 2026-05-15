‘Summer House’ Alum Danielle Olivera Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Boyfriend Eoin Heavey

Credit: Bravo

Danielle Olivera is having a baby!

On Friday morning (May 15), the 37-year-old Summer House alum announced that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Eoin Heavey.

“Baby Heavey on the way,” the couple wrote in a joint post on Instagram. Along with their announcement, the couple shared some cute photos of Eoin cradling Danielle‘s baby bump.

After sharing the exciting news, several Bravo stars took to the comments to congratulate the parents-to-be.

“Congrats!! Best blessing in the world!” Danielle‘s Summer House co-star Lindsay Hubbard wrote while fellow cast member Ciara Miller added, “Congratulations,” while adding a bunch of crying emojis.

Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality star Leva Bonaparte wrote, “Omg congrats!!!!”

Danielle starred on Summer House for seven seasons before leaving ahead of season 9. She, and Eoin, will be starring on the upcoming spinoff series In The City, which premieres on Tuesday, May 19.

Danielle and Eoin, who is a CEO founder of the Maitre app, have been dating for a year after knowing each other for years.

Congrats to the parents-to-be! See all of the other stars that also recently announced they’re expecting.

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