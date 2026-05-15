SZA & Nicholas Hoult Join Cast of ‘CoComelon: The Movie’

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CoComelon: The Movie just added a bunch of new names to its cast!

The upcoming animated film revealed several actors and comedians who will voice new characters in the theatrical spinoff, including SZA, Nicholas Hoult, and Saturday Night Live star Sarah Sherman, per Variety.

Additional cast members include Ike Barinholtz, Ego Nwodim, Josh Johnson, Matt Friend, Cristo Fernández, and Rhys Darby.

Previously announced returning cast members from the original series include Connor Esterson as JJ, Camden Brooks as Cody, Olivia London Leyva as Nina, and Aerina DeBoer as CeCe.

There are no major plot details for the movie yet, but it is being described as an “epic adventure” that follows JJ, his friends, and several new characters on a journey beyond the world fans already know.

CoComelon: The Movie is set to hit theaters on February 19, 2027.

The franchise originally launched on YouTube before becoming one of the biggest children’s brands in the world, later expanding into streaming, live entertainment, music, and merchandise. It also inspired several spinoffs, like CoComelon Lane, Cody Time, Nina’s Familia, and more.

The movie will be released by Universal Pictures. Kat Good, who previously worked on the Kung Fu Panda franchise as a story artist, is directing the film.

In case you missed it, SZA wore an extravagant look to the 2026 Met Gala that featured over 100 yards of fabric sourced from eBay!

Posted To:Casting Cocomelon Movies Nicholas Hoult sza