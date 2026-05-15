Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Hold Hands During Romantic Date Night in New York City

Taylor Swift is enjoying a romantic evening out with her fiancé Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old singer was spotted holding hands with the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end as they arrived at Or’esh restaurant in New York City on Friday night (May 15).

For their outing, Taylor wore an off-the-shoulder, cream-colored midi dress adorned with a delicate floral pattern, plus strappy mule heels, and a small, woven straw shoulder back. She accessorized with some simple jewelry.

Travis was wearing a short-sleeved, light blue and white pinstriped button-down with distinctive artistic patchwork panels. He paired the top with loose-fitting dark trousers and black leather shoes, plus a silver watch on his left wrist.

Earlier this week, the “Opalite” singer was photographed in a stunning Stella McCartney outfit while headed to dinner. See the photos here!

Recent reports have claimed that Taylor is planning on getting married on July 3, 2026 in New York City. News outlets have claimed that save-the-dates have been sent to wedding guests, but nothing has been confirmed as of this point.

Taylor and Travis got engaged back in summer 2025. Check out the engagement photos!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce heading to dinner in NYC…

Posted To:Candid Photos Taylor Swift Travis Kelce