‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Final Guests Revealed Ahead of Last Episode on May 21

Credit: CBS

Stephen Colbert‘s final guests have been announced.

After three decades on the air, The Late Show will be coming to an end on Thursday, May 21 after CBS canceled the late-night talk show last year. Stephen, 62, has been hosting the show since 2015.

Ahead of the final episodes, The Late Show has announced some of the guests that will be appearing on the episodes.

Here’s the lineup for the week:

• Monday, May 18: The Worst of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (not a clip show!)

• Tuesday, May 19: Jon Stewart, Steven Spielberg, special performance by David Byrne and Stephen Colbert

• Wednesday, May 20: Stephen takes the “Colbert Questionert” featuring special guests, performance by Bruce Springsteen

• Thursday, May 21: The Late Show series finale

The Late Show hasn’t announced the full lineup of guests for the final episodes, choosing to save some surprises for the audience and viewers.

As of right now, no guests are listed to appear on the final show on May 21, but that may change

In a recent interview, Stephen Colbert addressed rumors about what he’s going to do next after The Late Show ends.

Posted To:CBS Stephen Colbert Television The Late Show