Trump Reveals Something He Did During China Visit that Left ‘Very Organized’ Foreign Officials Saying, ‘Well, Uhh…’

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Donald Trump revealed a way that he shocked foreign leaders during his recent trip to China.

The 79-year-old president met with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week during a state visit. Amid the trip, he reflected on the process during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Trump specifically highlighted an early meeting with Xi that happened on his first day there. The meeting, which reportedly lasted for more than two hours “started off interestingly,” he said.

Trump said that his request during the meeting left Chinese officials briefly speechless.

Continuing, he explained, saying that Chinese officials “are very organized people.” However, he threw an unexpected wrench into their plans for the day.

“As you know, we have about 30 of the biggest business leaders in the world [with us in China],” Trump told Hannity. The list included the likes of Elon Musk and Tim Cook. “I did not invite them; they all wanted to come.”

Since they were all at the meeting, Trump said, “I suggested that before we start the meeting I would like to introduce them.” His request left Chinese officials “surprised because, you know, it wasn’t scheduled.”

“They looked around and said, ‘Well, uhh…'” Trump added that the leaders accepted his request, and the business leaders “each spoke a little bit and introduced themselves.”

He added, “Once the Chinese leadership, because it was President Xi and many other leaders, once they got used to the fact that we were a little off schedule, talking about a subject that wasn’t even thought about. But [the business leaders] were outside. I said, ‘I think we can get them in in five minutes because they were literally a few minutes from the room where we were in the great hall.”

The president opened up about his experience with Xi.

Trump insisted that his diversion during the meeting went “fantastically well,” implying that Xi even agreed it “was a good idea,” even though it was “very different from what the schedule had.”

Regarding Xi, the Republican described him as “a warm person” who was “all business.”

“There’s no games. There’s no talking about how nice the weather is,” he said, adding, “I like that. That’s a good thing. No games.”

Trump generated headlines a few times this week.

While speaking to the press after his initial meeting with Xi, the president was described as being “uncharacteristically restrained.” He also refused to answer one specific question at the time.

The state visit also involved what was described as a tense standoff between U.S. and Chinese security forces.

Before his trip this week, Trump generated headlines with two shocking moments. His comments about Americans’ financial situation drew ire from many. Others were surprised by him implying that he wanted to add a 51st state to the United States.

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