‘Whisper My Name’ Lyrics: Drake’s New Song Gets Praise for a Stellar Beat – Listen Now!

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Drake has released so many new songs across three new albums and an early fan-favorite is “Whisper My Name” from ICEMAN.

The 39-year-old rapper put a killer beat on his new track and fans are praising the song on social media right now.

On the track, Drake references his headline set at Coachella back in 2015 and he seemingly implies that he’s going to headline at hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud in the future. The 2026 edition just happened days ago. Check out the lyrics for the chorus below!

Whisper my name and don’t say it too loud

‘Cause you gotta come here and you know I pop out

We turnt up Coachella, had boys backin’ down

And we might do the same when we touch Rolling Loud

If you my ni–a, then say that, my ni–a

Like, “What’s up my crodie? Come hug me right now”

Come up to me and get one of them out ’cause you know all these ni–as been countin’ me out

Drake seems to be talking about his life of luxury and fame on this song, while also referencing how he doesn’t feel like critics can hurt him.

Listen to the full track below!

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

Read the “Whisper My Name” lyrics below.

Posted To:Drake Lyrics Music