Whitney Leavitt Announces Next Career Move Following ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Exit

Credit: NBCUniversal

Whitney Leavitt is opening up about what she’s going to do next!

On Friday (May 15), the 33-year-old reality star appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about her decision to leave The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“It’s been about four years of my life,” Whitney said, acknowledging that she was notorious for distancing herself from her castmates over a disagreement.

“Every time I left, it wasn’t with gratitude,” she continued. “But this time it is. It just feels like a chapter that’s closing in my life. My cup is full, and it just feels like it’s time. So I’m excited.”

When Kelly asked what her next chapter looks like, Whitney made a big announcement.

“I’ve started a production company!” she exclaimed.

Whitney also shared the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “SECRET’S OUT!!!!!! ‘Leavitt Media House’ Production has officially launched and we’re working on something big!!!!!!!!!”

If you didn’t see, Whitney will soon be making her feature film debut in a new holiday rom-com!

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