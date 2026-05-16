Aaron Rodgers Retains Spot with Pittsburgh Steelers, Signs New One-Year Deal with NFL Team

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Aaron Rodgers is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers!



The 42-year-old NFL quarterback has signed a new one-year deal with the team, marking his second year in Pittsburgh, according to ESPN.

Per reporter Adam Schefter, Aaron is expected to sign the one-year deal worth up to $25 million, including a base salary between $22 and $23 million, as well as up to “a few million more in incentives.”

On Friday night (May 15), Aaron was reportedly spotted getting ice cream with several teammates in the Pittsburgh area, and he’s expected to report to team activities on Monday (May 18).

Last year, it was revealed that Aaron signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. At the time, the team shared some stats on Aaron‘s career thus far, including he has “appeared in 241 games, starting 248 of them. He has completed 5,369 of 8,245 passes, 65.1%, for 62,952 yards and 503 touchdowns.”

Of course, after playing in the 2025 season, those stats have changed.

Coming up later this year, Aaron will head into his 22nd NFL season. He first signed with the Green Bay Packers in 2005, and has also played for the New York Jets.

Earlier this year, details about the quarterback’s mystery wife were revealed.

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