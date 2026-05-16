Alec Baldwin Shuts Down Elon Musk for Criticizing Lupita Nyong’o’s Casting in ‘The Odyssey’

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Alec Baldwin is coming to Lupita Nyong’o‘s defense.

After months of speculation, it was confirmed that the 43-year-old Oscar-winning actress will be playing Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan‘s upcoming movie The Odyssey.

Elon Musk has complained several times about Lupita‘s casting as Helen, who in Greek mythology is said to have been the most beautiful woman in the world.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who has been accused of promoting white supremacist ideology in the past, wrote on X, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong’o is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world.’ But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave “the most beautiful woman” role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.”

Elon agreed with the comments, writing, “True.” In another post, the Tesla CEO said that Christopher has “lost his integrity” by casting Lupita in the role.

After Elon‘s criticism of Lupita as Helen of Troy started making headlines, Alec quickly took to Instagram to defend the Oscar-winning actress.

“Dear Elon… but she IS the most beautiful woman in the world,” Alec wrote along with a photo of Lupita on Instagram.

If you didn’t know, Lupita was named People‘s Most Beautiful Woman in the World back in 2017.

The Odyssey will be released in theaters on July 17, 2026. Watch the latest trailer here!

Posted To:Alec Baldwin Elon Musk Luptia Nyongo The Odyssey