Alison Victoria Reacts to HGTV Reviving ‘Battle of the Beach’ Without Her

Alison Victoria has a theory as to why she was not asked back for Battle of the Beach‘s recently announced fifth season.

In case you didn’t know, HGTV chose not to pick up the fan-favorite show last summer after four seasons. Alison, 44, was one of the original co-hosts alongside Ty Pennington and Taniya Nayak.

However, after it was axed, she discussed it on her Pap Smear Podcast and said the show was “canceled” rather than “not renewed.”

Last week, TV Insider announced that HGTV was reviving Battle of the Beach for a seven-episode fifth season on June 1, but only with Ty and newcomers Mika Kleinschmidt and Sarah Baeumler.

During a new interview with Daily Mail, Alison shared her thoughts on the revival and the fact she was not invited back for it. She believes using the word “canceled” over “not renewed” is the culprit.

The interior designer said there is “no editing” involving on her podcast and it was “just conversation,” without any notes.

“I should be more prepared, but I’m not and she and I were just talking about different shows and I had said that Battle on the Beach was canceled,” she recalled. “Now, that word should not have been used. I should’ve said ‘not renewed.’ That’s the language I should have used.”

Her former co-host and close friend Taniya was the one who told Victoria about the fifth season.

“She was like, ‘They picked up Battle on the Beach, and neither of us are gonna be on,’ and I looked at her and I just said, ‘I expected that,'” Victoria shared.

But despite not being asked back, she still wants the show to succeed and hopes “that the ratings are amazing.”

She’s also staying plenty busy with other projects, such as hosting Sin City Rehab and working on Ugliest House in America and Scariest House in America.

The Windy City Rehab host says she’s hopeful that maybe the only reason they didn’t ask her back is because they know how busy she is right now.

“I’m working very hard on my show, so even let’s say I did get asked to be back — which I did not, but let’s say I did — I wouldn’t have been able to do it because there was no way to juggle it,” she explained, concluding that part of her “hopes that maybe they didn’t ask me back because they knew I didn’t have time.”

Posted To:Alison Victoria Battle Of The Beach HGTV Television