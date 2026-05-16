Bella Hadid Enjoys Sunny Cannes Day with Boat Arrival & Chic Pink Fashion

Credit: Backgrid USA

Bella Hadid is soaking up the sun in France amid the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The 29-year-old model and orebella perfume founder was spotted arriving at the iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc after taking a private motor boat transfer from the luxury Seven Sins yacht with friends on Saturday (May 16) in Cannes, France.

She appeared to be having a great time as she was spotted dancing on the jetty with a friend and possibly participating in a photo shoot.

Bella wore a blush pink open-back midi dress with a Prada tote bag and sunglasses.

Her second outfit consisted of a two-piece pink-and-white gingham co-ord set paired with The Vintage Marché Chanel pink leather pumps.

See where Bella ranks among the wealthiest models in the world right now.

Earlier this year, she was one of the many A-list stars that stepped out for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci in Los Angeles. Bella was also one of 30 stars at the that made JustJared.com‘s Best Dressed List! Find out where she ranked.

Stay up to date on all the latest happenings at this year’s Cannes film festival at Just Jared, including photos, breaking news, and more.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Bella Hadid in Cannes…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Bella Hadid Candid Photos