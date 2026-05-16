Bob Odenkirk Shares Emotional New Details About His Near-Fatal Heart Attack

Bob Odenkirk is reflecting on the terrifying period of his life when he had a heart attack.

The 63-year-old two-time Emmy Award winner spoke to The Times of London in an interview published on Friday (May 15) about his 2021 heart attack and the recovery period.

Bob was 58 at the time and had been filming an episode of Better Call Saul season 6. His co-stars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian were on set with him, along with the crew.

“I went down and Rhea and Patrick grabbed me and they were screaming, but [the crew members who noticed] thought they were laughing,” Bob recalled. “So there were delays in reacting because we were all so far apart from each other. I was gone. I turned gray. Eventually the on-set medic showed up and he didn’t know what to do. He’d never done CPR.”

He continued, “A lot of people get that wonderful reel of film of their life, or they have a person who says, ‘Do you want to go back?’ None of that for me. The first memory I have is leaving the hospital a week after I got there.”

But he says the immediate period after, when he was in recovery, was “such a gift.”

“I felt just very, very delighted and engaged,” the actor reflected.

According to the outlet, his heart attack was caused by “a build-up of plaque that blocked an artery.” He has since cut back on sugar and is taking several different medications, including metoprolol, “a beta-blocker that reduces blood pressure.”

Last month, the Breaking Bad star revealed training for this movie helped him survive the heart attack.

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