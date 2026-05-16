‘B’s On the Table’ Lyrics: Drake’s Song Seems to Take Aim at Universal Music Group Lawsuit

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Drake‘s new album ICEMAN has fans and internet sleuths hard at work dissecting the lyrics, and now people think the song “B’s On the Table” featuring 21 Savage could contain references to Drake‘s ongoing legal battle with Universal Music Group.

The track drew attention after listeners focused on one particular lyric that appears to address criticism surrounding Drake‘s lawsuit connected to Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us.”

“I’m fighting the man, not suing the rapper, you boys is not listening,” he raps on the song.

Early last year, the 38-year-old rapper hit his label with a lawsuit for spreading the “false and malicious narrative” he’s a pedophile.

People quickly jumped to interpret the line as Drake clarifying that his legal issues are aimed at UMG and the business side of the music industry rather than directly targeting Kendrick himself. The lyric has already been widely shared across social media, with many noting it seems to be the album’s clearest response to the backlash thus far.

“B’s On the Table” also marks another collab between Drake and 21 Savage following the success of their 2022 joint album Her Loss.

In addition to the Iceman album, Drake released two more albums at the exact same time!

You can read all of the “B’s On the Table” lyrics below.

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