Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Carey Mulligan, & Oscar Isaac Step Out for ‘BEEF’ Season 2 Screening

Credit: Getty

The stars of BEEF season two are hitting the red carpet.

Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Carey Mulligan, and Oscar Isaac posed for photos together as they arrived at the ATAS screening of their hit Netflix series on Friday (May 15) in Burbank, Calif.

Credit: Getty

Fellow cast member Youn Yuh-jung was also in attendance along with showrunner Lee Sung Jin and Finneas O’Connell, who composed the original score for season two.

Here’s a synopsis: “BEEF returns with a new cast and a new ‘beef,’ as a Gen-Z couple witnesses an alarming fight between their Millennial boss and his wife. Newly-engaged Ashley Miller (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin Davis (Charles Melton), both lower-level staff at a country club, become entangled in the unraveling marriage of their General Manager, Joshua Martín (Oscar Isaac), and his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan). Through favors and coercion, both couples vie for the approval of the elitist club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh-jung), who struggles to manage her own scandal involving her second husband, Doctor Kim (Song Kang-ho).”

BEEF season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the event…

Posted To:Beff Cailee Spaeny Carey Mulligan Charles Melton Event Photos Finneas Oconnell Lee Sung Jin Oscar Isaac Youn Yuh-jung