Chelsea Handler Slams Spencer Pratt’s Bid for Mayor of Los Angeles

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Chelsea Handler is making it very clear that she will not be voting for Spencer Pratt.

On Friday (May 15), the 51-year-old comedian shared a video on TikTok where she encouraged her followers against voting for the 42-year-old reality star to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

“Oh, hi, if you’re seeing this video, this is a reminder that a straight, white male [who is a] former reality star that has no previous experience in government should not be a legitimate political candidate,” Chelsea said. “Have we learned anything yet?”

As she shared several photos of Pratt, she also included a photo of President Donald Trump, who she has been very vocally against.

“The bar is on the f–king floor, people,” Chelsea added. “I need you to jump over it. OK thank you, have a nice day!”

In response to Chelsea‘s message, Pratt took to X hours later to share a video from Netflix’s Kevin Hart roast where comedian Shane Gillies mentioned that Chelsea previously attended a dinner at Jeffrey Epstein‘s house back in 2010.

“Most of you have probably never heard of Chelsea Handler, so here’s an introduction!” Pratt wrote along with the video.

While Chelsea Handler clearly will not be voting for Spencer Pratt, many stars have spoken out in support of him.

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