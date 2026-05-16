Demi Moore, Pregnant Barbara Palin, & Riley Keough Arrive in Style for Chopard Trophy Gala in Cannes!

Credit: Getty

The stars are back on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

Demi Moore, Barbara Palvin, and Riley Keough posed for photos as they arrived at the Chopard Trophy Gala on Friday evening (May 15) held at Carlton Beach in Cannes, France.

For the event, Demi sparkled in a silver and pink dress while Barbara dressed her growing baby bump in a pink gown and Riley looked pretty in a light blue dress.

If you didn’t see the news, Barbara announced earlier this week that she is pregnant! This will be the first child for her and husband Dylan Sprouse, who have been married since 2023.

Many other stars were also seen on the red carpet at the event on Friday night.

Keep scrolling to see the stars on the red carpet…

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

Credit: Getty

Demi Moore

FYI: Demi is wearing a Tamara Ralph dress.

Credit: Getty

Riley Keough

FYI: Riley is wearing a Conner Ives dress and Chopard jewelry.

Credit: Getty

Andie MacDowell

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Chloe Zhao

FYI: Chloe is wearing an outfit by Bottega Veneta and Chopard jewelry.

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Isabelle Huppert

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James Franco & Izabel Pakzad

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Nicky Hilton Rothschild

FYI: Nicky is wearing a Georges Chakra outfit and Chopard jewelry.

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Odessa A’zion

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Connor Swindells

Credit: Getty

Ruth Negga

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Stellan Skarsgard & wife Megan

Browse through the gallery below for even more photos from the event!

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Andie MacDowell Barbara Palvin Cannes Film Festival Chloe Zhao Connor Swindells Demi Moore Dylan Sprouse Event Photos Isabelle Huppert Izabel Pakzad James Franco Megan Skarsgard Nicky Hilton Odessa Azion Pregnant Celebrities Riley Keough Ruth Negga Stellan Skarsgard