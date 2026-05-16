Dua Lipa Slays in Silver as She Steps Out for Nespresso Event in Cannes

Credit: Getty

Dua Lipa is in town for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The 30-year-old “Dance The Night” singer was all smiles as posed for photos on the blue carpet as she arrived at the Nespresso x Dua Lipa Photocall on Friday evening (May 15) held at Nespresso Beach in Cannes, France.

Credit: Getty

For the event, Dua looked super cool in a silver fringe mini-dress by Jean Paul Gaultier paired with silver peep-toe heels.

Earlier in the day, Dua was seen wear a purple Ferragamo dress paired with red heels and a red bag as she arrived in Cannes ahead of the festivities.

Credit: Backgrid USA

Back in March, it was announced that Dua has joined the cast of Molly Gordon‘s upcoming A24 comedy Peaked! The star-studded cast also includes Emma Mackey, Connor Storrie, Laura Dern, Simone Ashley, and Gabby Windey. You can find out more about the movie here!

If you didn’t see, Dua also recently teased the new music she’s working on.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Dua Lipa in Cannes…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Dua Lipa Event Photos