Eurovision 2026 Winner Revealed: Bulgaria Wins for First Time With DARA’s ‘Bangaranga’

Credit: Getty

The 2026 Eurovision Song Contest winner has been revealed!



Bulgaria picked up their first-ever win in the contest on Saturday (May 16) held at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria.

DARA‘s “Bangaranga” came out on top this year, with Israel coming in second place with Noem Bettan‘s “Michelle,” and Romania in third place with Alexandra C?pit?nescu‘s “Choke Me.”

Of the meaning of “Bangaranga,” DARA said during Saturday’s finals that it’s the “feeling that everybody gets in themselves the moment you choose to lead through love and not fear,” per THR.

This is the first time Bulgaria has won the Eurovision Song Contest, since they first entered in 2005. In the past, they’ve only ever made it past the semi-finals five times.

Bulgaria not only won the jury vote, but they also won the popular vote this year. DARA‘s song won with 516 points!

Also in the top five were Australia and Italy, with Finland, Denmark, Moldova, Ukraine and Greece rounding out the top ten results.

Check out DARA‘s “Bangaranga” grand final performance above!



Congratulations to DARA and Bulgaria on the big win this year!!!

Posted To:Dara Eurovision Music