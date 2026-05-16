Hailee Steinfeld Shares Update on Her Postpartum Journey, Credits ‘Amazing Doula’ for Helping with Nutrition

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Hailee Steinfeld wants her fans and followers to know how she’s keeping herself healthy during her postpartum journey.

The 29-year-old Oscar nominee published a new Substack for her Beau Society page to provide an update about a month after giving birth to her first baby with husband Josh Allen, 30.

Hailee credits her “amazing doula” with aiding her journey and assisting with postpartum nutrition tips.

“In general, she advised me to stick to warm foods during my postpartum recovery to help digestion and boost nutrient absorption, a philosophy that stems from Ayurveda,” the Pitch Perfect star shared.

“Knowing this, my mom made me this amazing albondigas soup the other day. It’s one of those rare soups that looks as good as it tastes,” she continued.

Hailee credits Heng Ou‘s postpartum cookbook The First 40 Days for being a major asset to her journey and is already halfway through reading it.

“Every word has resonated. There’s a paragraph early on that talks about how even forty days after giving birth, you’re still in such a vulnerable state,” she said. “People understand that about your new baby, but they don’t understand that about you, the mom.”

The True Grit actress explained she’s still in an “early period” and needs to “be super gentle” with herself in every way, including spiritually, mentally, physically, and nutritionally.

She continued, “This book has some fantastic recipes. I’m currently planning to make [lactation] cookies and this chocolate mousse.”

On Mother’s Day, Hailee shared some of the first pictures of her baby daughter!

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