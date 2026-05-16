Hugh Jackman Joins Shakira, Rachel Brosnahan & More at Global Citizen NOW 2026

Global Citizen NOW returned to New York for its fifth year on Thursday (May 14), bringing together a star-studded group of actors, musicians, activists, and global leaders for a day focused on education, global health, climate action, and more.

The summit took place at Spring Studios in Manhattan and featured appearances from celebrities including Hugh Jackman, Shakira, Rachel Brosnahan, Adam Lambert, Common, Sophia Bush, and Arya Starr.

The Vampire Diaries alum Kat Graham also stepped out for her first red carpet since giving birth to her son, Prospero “Spero” Nyemah Wood, in March. She brought her husband Bryant Wood and little Spero with her to the event.

According to organizers, this year’s event centered on expanding access to education through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund while also spotlighting issues tied to economic opportunity and healthcare around the world.

The annual summit has become one of Global Citizen’s largest gatherings, blending celebrity power with policy conversations and significant philanthropic initiatives. Attendees participated in panels, discussions, and special presentations throughout the day, with several high-profile guests helping amplify the organization’s mission to end extreme poverty.

Earlier this month, Sutton Foster made her Met Gala debut alongside her beau, Hugh Jackman. Check out the photos!

Browse through the gallery to see photos of all the celebrities who attended Global Citizen NOW 2026 in New York…

Posted To:Adam Lambert Arya Starr Common Event Photos Hugh Evans Hugh Jackman Kat Graham Rachel Brosnahan Shakira Sophia Bush Symone Sanders Townsend