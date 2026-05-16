Is Briar University a Real School? All About the ‘Off Campus’ College

Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Amazon Prime Video has dropped an addictive new romantic drama that has everyone talking, and given its primary setting at a university, many fans are curious about whether or not the school is real.

Off Campus is set in a fictional Massachusetts town, and unfortunately for anyone who might have considered a collegiate career at Briar University, it is also fictitious.

It helps that the show is based on a popular book series by Elle Kennedy, so there is plenty of material to keep it running for a while. There is also a spinoff series called Briar U, which also takes place on the same campus.

Kennedy created her own school for the story, and while Briar University is described as a private Ivy League research college, it is not believed to be based on any specific school.

Where was Off Campus filmed?

That being said, even though the in-universe school isn’t real, some of the actual filming did occur at a real-life university. Production on Off Campus primarily took place in Vancouver, Canada, and some shots used University of British Columbia (UBC) as a stand-in for Briar University locations.

According to at least one site, the fraternity house in the show was filmed (at least the exterior) at a craftsman-style house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighborhood that is currently being used by UBC’s engineering fraternity Sigma Phi Delta.

Here’s how Amazon describes season 1: “A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.”

The eight-episode first season premiered on Prime Video earlier this week and Amazon is so confident in its appeal that it has already been renewed for a second season!

Here’s how old the character in Off Campus are compared to their real-life actors.

Posted To:Amazon Off Campus Prime Video Television