Is Briar University a Real School? All About the ‘Off Campus’ College

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May 16, 2026
OFF CAMPUS still featuring Belmont Cameli
Credit: Liane Hentscher/Prime

Amazon Prime Video has dropped an addictive new romantic drama that has everyone talking, and given its primary setting at a university, many fans are curious about whether or not the school is real.

Off Campus is set in a fictional Massachusetts town, and unfortunately for anyone who might have considered a collegiate career at Briar University, it is also fictitious.

It helps that the show is based on a popular book series by Elle Kennedy, so there is plenty of material to keep it running for a while. There is also a spinoff series called Briar U, which also takes place on the same campus.

Kennedy created her own school for the story, and while Briar University is described as a private Ivy League research college, it is not believed to be based on any specific school.

OFF CAMPUS still featuring Belmont Cameli

Where was Off Campus filmed?

That being said, even though the in-universe school isn’t real, some of the actual filming did occur at a real-life university. Production on Off Campus primarily took place in Vancouver, Canada, and some shots used University of British Columbia (UBC) as a stand-in for Briar University locations.

According to at least one site, the fraternity house in the show was filmed (at least the exterior) at a craftsman-style house in Vancouver’s West Point Grey neighborhood that is currently being used by UBC’s engineering fraternity Sigma Phi Delta.

Here’s how Amazon describes season 1: “A college soap based on the bestselling book series, Off Campus follows an elite ice hockey team, and the women in their lives, as they grapple with love, heartbreak, and self-discovery—forging deep friendships and enduring bonds while navigating the complexities that come with transitioning into adulthood.”

The eight-episode first season premiered on Prime Video earlier this week and Amazon is so confident in its appeal that it has already been renewed for a second season!

Here’s how old the character in Off Campus are compared to their real-life actors.

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