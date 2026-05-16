James Franco Returning to First ‘Big Studio Movie’ in Over a Decade with ‘Rambo’ Prequel

James Franco is returning to Hollywood in a big way.

The 48-year-old actor has been cast in the upcoming Rambo prequel titled John Rambo, which is being executive produced by the original Rambo star Sylvester Stallone.

According to Entertainment Weekly, James‘ will only have a minor role in the movie, but it’s still his first “big studio movie” since appearing briefly in the 2017 film Alien: Covenant.

He also chatted with Deadline at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival and said the movie won’t be ready for the summer of 2026, but he thinks “it will be end of this year or spring-summer 2027.”

Noah Centineo stars as the titular character and the film is directed by Jalmari Helander (Sisu). David Harbour also recently joined the cast.

In a 2018 Los Angeles Times article, the 127 Hours star was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, four of whom were at an acting school he ran. Two of the students filed a lawsuit in 2019. It was settled in 2021. His rep denied the allegations.

He is at Cannes for the third year in a row, returning alongside girlfriend Izabel Pakzad. While the Rambo prequel will be his first big studio film in over a decade, he has been in other smaller projects like the Italian movie Hey Joe. He will also play Fidel Castro in the upcoming film Castro’s Daughter.

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