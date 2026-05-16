Jennifer Lopez Had 3 Outfit Changes in 1 NYC Day & Each Look Was Totally Different

Credit: Backgrid USA

With her upcoming Netflix movie Office Romance on the horizon, Jennifer Lopez is staying booked and busy promoting the project in New York!

The entertainer was photographed out and about in NYC on Friday afternoon (May 15), including leaving her hotel and then later joining her longtime manager Benny Medina for lunch.

Jennifer wore three distinct outfits for her day out, starting with a tailored chic outfit featuring a loose, oversized beige blazer worn by Brunello Cucinelli over a plunging neckline and paired with a textured white fringe midi-skirt, plus pointed-toe patent leather stiletto pumps. She accessorized with rectangular sunglasses and carried a crocodile-embossed leather handbag.

Later, outside of her hotel and with her manager, Jennifer could be seen in a more utilitarian streetwise look that included the Paperweight Batwing Bomber in Sage by Auter. She paired the jacket with tight, black knee-length capri pants and open-toe mule slides.

The Hustlers star was also photographed in another Auter outfit, wearing the Collarless Cashmere Belted Coat in Cream with clear pointed-toe mules featuring a stiletto heel and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses.

Jennifer was accompanied by her Office Romance with co-star Brett Goldstein to promote the movie earlier this week at Netflix Upfront presentation.

The romantic film will begin streaming on Netflix on June 5, 2026.

Posted To:Benny Medina Candid Photos Jennifer Lopez