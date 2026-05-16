John Krasinski Gets Wife Emily Blunt’s Support at ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War’ Premiere

Credit: Getty

John Krasinski is stepping out for the premiere of his new movie!

The 46-year-old Emmy-nominated actor had the support of wife Emily Blunt at the premiere of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War on Friday evening (May 15) held at Regal Times Square in New York City.

Credit: Getty

Fellow cast members in attendance included Sienna Miller with partner Oli Green, Betty Gabriel, Max Beesley, and JJ Feild.

Here’s the synopsis: In this new film, Jack Ryan is reluctantly thrust back into the world of espionage when an international covert mission unravels a deadly conspiracy, forcing him to confront a rogue black-ops unit, and the clock is ticking. Operating in real time with lives on the line and the threat escalating at every turn, Jack reunites with battle-tested CIA operative Mike November (Michael Kelly) and former CIA boss James Greer (Wendell Pierce), their combined experience the only edge they have against an enemy who knows their every move. Backed by an unlikely new partner – razor-sharp MI6 officer Emma Marlowe (Sienna Miller) – Jack and the team navigate a treacherous web of betrayal, facing a past they thought was long put to rest – making this the most personal, high-stakes mission any of them have ever faced.

Credit: Getty

If you don’t know, John starred in the Prime Video series for four seasons from 2018 to 2023. Along with starring in the series, John also served as an executive producer.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War hits Prime Video on May 20. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Emily is wearing Elie Saab. Sienna is wearing a Calvin Klein dress.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:Betty Gabriel Emily Blunt Event Photos Jack Ryan JJ Feild John Krasinski Max Beesley oli green Sienna Miller