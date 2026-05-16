John Travolta Poses with His Palme d’Or Award as He & Daughter Ella Promote Their Movie at Cannes 2026

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John Travolta is proudly showing off his new award!

The 72-year-old actor posed with his new honorary Palme d’Or award as he attended the photocall for his directorial debut movie Propeller One-Way Night held during the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 16) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Credit: Getty

Joining John at the press event was his 26-year-old daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, who stars in the movie. Fellow cast members Edouard Philipponnat, Kelly B. Eviston, Clark Shotwell, and Olga Hoffmann were also in attendance.

John received the surprise award during the world premiere of the movie the night before.

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“I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected,” John said through tears as he described the moment as “humbling, adding, “This is beyond the Oscar.”

John also wrote Propeller One-Way Night and appears in it as the older version of the main character.

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Set in the golden age of aviation, a young airplane enthusiast, Jeff (Clark Shotwell), and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime. Between airline meals, charming flight attendants (Ella Bleu Travolta and Olga Hoffmann), unexpected stopovers, larger-than-life passengers and a thrilling glimpse at first class, the journey unfolds in moments both magical and unexpected, charting the course for the boy’s future.

The movie will be available for streaming on Apple TV beginning on Friday, May 29.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of the stars at the photocall…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Clark Shotwell Edouard Philipponnat Ella Bleu Travolta Event Photos John Travolta Kelly B. Eviston Olga Hoffmann