Josh Duhamel & Wife Audra Mari Welcome 2nd Child Together, His Third – First Photos & Name Revealed

Credit: Getty

Josh Duhamel and wife Audra Mari have welcomed their second child together!



The 53-year-old actor and the 32-year-old model shared the exciting news of the birth of their daughter on Saturday evening (May 16), in a joint Instagram post.

“Rocca de Leon Duhamel our baby girl is here,” Audra captioned the joint post.

Josh and Audra just announced they were expecting baby No 2 back in March, and she’s already arrived!

Rocca joins big brother Shepherd, who the couple welcomed in January 2024. She also joins older half-brother Axl, who is Josh‘s 12-year-old son he shares with ex Fergie.

Earlier this year, Josh gushed about becoming a dad to his first girl.

“I don’t know what to make of it. I’m just so — I cannot wait to meet her,” he told Extra‘s Derek Hough. “And I think there’s something about dads and their little girls. It’s different, you know?”

Josh recently starred in the movies Preschool and Neglected, and he’ll next be seen returning to the country drama Ransom Canyon.

If you missed it, check out the first look pics for Ransom Canyon season two, which is slated to release on July 23rd on Netflix!

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