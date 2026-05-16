Joshua Bassett Gets Honest About His Former Ketamine Addiction, Says It’s a ‘Miracle’ the Drug Didn’t ‘Take My Life’

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Joshua Bassett is getting very real and honest about his ketamine addiction following a terrifying medical crisis.

The 25-year-old actor and singer visited the Zach Sang Show podcast for an episode published on Tuesday (May 12). He opened up about some of the darkest moments of his life, things he also shares in his new memoir Rookie: My Public, Private, and Secret Life.

In 2021, Joshua had a near-death experience when he was hospitalized for heart failure and went into septic shock. His doctors told him he “had a 30 percent chance of survival.”

Afterward, he said he started to numb himself with “anything” he could, including ketamine. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star revealed he would often go through “six baggies” of ketamine by himself each night.

According to an excerpt from Entertainment Weekly, Joshua would “down a whole bag in one whiff” instead of just “snorting a line.”

“Before even using the restroom some mornings, I’d inhale more. It was never enough,” he wrote, adding that he would set alarms for five minutes ahead of when his dealer would start selling drugs and then go to a nearby ATM to take out his “max daily allowance” and purchase more.

Joshua said it was a “miracle” that it didn’t take his life.

“It’s a miracle my life hasn’t been taken quite a few times, to be honest. You know, it’s a miracle I’m here for sure,” he said on the podcast.

Speaking on addiction, the “Lie Lie Lie” singer said it “thrives through isolation,” not to mention “having more money than you could know what to do with. That’s just a recipe for a really dangerous spiral.”

Find out what Joshua had to say about almost passing on the High School Musical series.

Buy your copy of his memoir right here on Amazon!

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