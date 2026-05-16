Kate Beckinsale Cast in Shark Survival Film & Zombie Horror ‘Twilight of the Dead’

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Kate Beckinsale has two new horror movies in development!

The 52-year-old Underworld star has boarded the long-awaited “final chapter” of George A. Romero‘s classic zombie franchise Twilight of the Dead, and a shark attack thriller named White.

Resident Evil‘s Milla Jovovich was originally attached to Twilight of the Dead, but Deadline reports that the project has undergone a reboot of sorts, getting a new director, cast, and financiers. There is also a buy-in from the Romero estate.

Per the outlet, this film will be “set on a decimated earth where the last vestiges of humanity are trapped between warring factions and an evolving undead threat.”

The last film in the saga to be released was 2009’s Survival of the Dead, which also doubled as the last movie Romero directed before he died in 2017. Another film, Road of the Dead, has reportedly been in development hell as of 2020.

The Paz Brothers will direct. Their previous credits include the found-footage horror movie Jeruzalem and Plan A.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Kate has also joined White from director Jake West. She stars alongside Katherine McNamara with a script by Dan Schaffer. Kate will also executive produce.

“It follows Willa Harba, a struggling actress trying to catch her big break, who is traveling overseas for a shoot with a self-obsessed star when their private jet crashes into the Pacific,” shares the outlet. “Now the sole survivor, she’s stranded on a fractured wing with nothing but ocean around her. Her only lifeline is a satellite phone salvaged from the wreck, but when she calls for rescue, her demanding studio boss, Barbara (Beckinsale), brushes her off.”

The description continues, “Instead, her signal is picked up by marine biologist Sam Swatek (McNamara). She delivers chilling news: Willa has crashed into the infamous White Shark Café, a stretch of ocean where great whites gather to feed.”

Casting is underway for the role of Willa.

Back in April, Kate hit out at Mark Ruffalo in frustration, claiming that she was fired by her agent for liking a Gaza ceasefire post, but Mark was not despite them reportedly having the same agent at the time.

Posted To:Casting Kate Beckinsale Movies