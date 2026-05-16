Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Vacation in Hawaii Amid Dating Rumors

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Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are adding more fuel those dating rumors!

On Friday (May 15), DeuxMoi posted photos of the 30-year-old model and the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor at Nourish Hanalei on the island of Kaua’i, Hawaii.

The Instagram account posted one photo of Jacob at the family-run farm and another of Kendall walking on the property. Fans that saw the two in Hawaii told DeuxMoi that the rumored couple was “so cute together.”

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More details on their Hawaii vacation

During their trip, Kendall and Jacob stayed at the North Shore Preserve Resort and were seen going for coffee and shopping at a wine shop. After their Hawaiian getaway, the pair was seen together in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 14.

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Kendall and Jacob have been “hanging out” for months

The Hawaii vacation comes after Kendall and Jacob were seen together at Coachella weekend one last month. Afterwards, a source told People, “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

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Kylie was the one that set them up!

Another report suggests that Kendall‘s younger sister Kylie Jenner is the one who set them up, after spending some time with Jacob during awards season, as her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet and Jacob were both nominated for several awards.

Jacob and Kendall are no strangers, as they have been to several events at the same over the years.

If you missed it, see a recap of Kendall Jenner‘s complete dating history, from basketball players to singers and more!

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