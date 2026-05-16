Kevin Jonas Shows Off Ripped Physique as He Goes Shirtless in Workout Video Shared by Wife Danielle!

Credit: Instagram: @daniellejonas

Kevin Jonas‘ time in the gym is clearly paying off!

In honor of the release of his second solo single “Little Things,” the 38-year-old Jonas Brothers member’s wife Danielle Jonas took to her Instagram Story on Friday (May 15) to share a video of her husband working out shirtless.

“‘Little Things’ out now,” Danielle, 39, wrote over the video, “and apparently so are the abs.”

In the video, which is set to the new song, a shirtless Kevin showed off his ripped physique as he does an upper body workout while wearing just black joggers and gray sneakers.

In a new interview with People, Kevin said that he wrote “Little Things” to honor the best parts of marriage with his wife of 16 years.

“It’s a great extension of my story with Danielle, it truly is,” Kevin said. “We have three big years ahead of us: we have a big birthday for her this year, a big birthday for me next year, and then our 20th wedding anniversary in 2029, which is an insane thing to think about.”

“I send her every song and she has a great pop ear,” he added. “I was like, ‘Babe, this one’s about you’ and I kept it a secret, but she was very happy.”

Kevin and brothers Nick and Joe Jonas will be back in the upcoming Camp Rock 3 movie, which is scheduled to be released this summer! Watch the teaser trailer here.

Browse through the slideshow to see more photos from Kevin Jonas’ shirtless workout…

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