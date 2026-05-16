Kevin Jonas Shows Off Ripped Physique as He Goes Shirtless in Workout Video Shared by Wife Danielle!

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May 16, 2026
Kevin Jonas shirtless workout
Credit: Instagram: @daniellejonas

Kevin Jonas‘ time in the gym is clearly paying off!

In honor of the release of his second solo single “Little Things,” the 38-year-old Jonas Brothers member’s wife Danielle Jonas took to her Instagram Story on Friday (May 15) to share a video of her husband working out shirtless.

“‘Little Things’ out now,” Danielle, 39, wrote over the video, “and apparently so are the abs.”

Credit: Instagram: @daniellejonas

In the video, which is set to the new song, a shirtless Kevin showed off his ripped physique as he does an upper body workout while wearing just black joggers and gray sneakers.

In a new interview with People, Kevin said that he wrote “Little Things” to honor the best parts of marriage with his wife of 16 years.

“It’s a great extension of my story with Danielle, it truly is,” Kevin said. “We have three big years ahead of us: we have a big birthday for her this year, a big birthday for me next year, and then our 20th wedding anniversary in 2029, which is an insane thing to think about.”

Credit: Instagram: @daniellejonas

“I send her every song and she has a great pop ear,” he added. “I was like, ‘Babe, this one’s about you’ and I kept it a secret, but she was very happy.”

Kevin and brothers Nick and Joe Jonas will be back in the upcoming Camp Rock 3 movie, which is scheduled to be released this summer! Watch the teaser trailer here.

Browse through the slideshow to see more photos from Kevin Jonas’ shirtless workout…

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