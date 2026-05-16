Kristen Stewart & Woody Harrelson’s Father/Daughter Film ‘Full Phil’ Gets 5 minute Ovation at Cannes Film Festival

Credit: Getty

Kristen Stewart and Woody Harrelson hit the red carpet for the screening of their film Full Phil held at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 16) in Cannes, France.

The actors star in the upcoming movie as daughter and father, and they just debuted the pic at the annual event.

The pair were joined at the premiere screening by co-stars Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, Emma Mackey and Charlotte Le Bon, as well as writer/director Quentin Dupieux and producer Hugo Selignac.

In the movie, Kristen and Woody star as “a father-daughter duo who travel to Paris in an attempt to reconnect. However, French cuisine, a 1950s horror movie and a nosy hotel employee interrupt their stay,” per Variety.

The publication reports the screening drew mixed reactions, but still elicited a five minute standing ovation from the crowd in attendance.

Earlier in the day, the cast stepped out for a photo call at the film festival.

Kristen recently gushed about wanting to work with Quentin Dupieux.

“I love his movies. They just don’t look or feel like anyone else’s, and those are the types of directors that actors are so lucky to be able to follow,” she told Variety ahead of the festival. “He holds the camera at all times. You are with him, connected completely. He knows how he’s going to edit it by the end of the day. If he’s missing a shot, he gets it. He’s beyond an auteur, he’s like a mastermind.”

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Chanel dress. Woody is wearing Celine. Emma is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Check out the gallery for more photos from the Full Phil premiere at Cannes Film Festival…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Charlotte Le Bon Emma Mackey Eric Wareheim Event Photos Kristen Stewart Tim Heidecker Woody Harrelson