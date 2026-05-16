‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Chelsea Griffin & Kwame Appiah Announce Split: ‘Lasting Marriages Require More Than Love Alone’

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Love Is Blind couple Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have broken up.

The sad news came on Friday (April 15) via a joint Instagram post shared by the Netflix stars.

Chelsea and Kwame were one of three couples to get married during season 4 of the popular reality dating show, which aired in 2023, though they officially married almost a year earlier in May 2022 during filming.

“Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary. Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years,” wrote Chelsea in her statement.

She continued, “It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.”

Chelsea explained that she and her husband had begun “growing in different directions” and while she “poured [her] whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work,” marriages “require more than love alone.”

“I remain grateful for the life, memories, and experiences we shared. I don’t believe any chapter is wasted, each one shapes us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey,” she said.

The reality star concluded by thanking fans for their kindness and support over the years and asking for privacy as they “navigate this transition.”

Kwame also posted a written statement, confirming the same things that Chelsea said in that they are going their separate ways and “this isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make.”

“We built a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared,” Kwame said.

Like Chelsea, he expressed gratitude for the support they received and gained from their followers.

“As difficult as it’s been to arrive here, I believe it’s in our best interest considering many other things, that our ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned,” he concluded.

Zack Goytowski, who married Bliss Poureetezadi during the same season, left a supportive comment for the couple.

“It’s been an honor getting to be friends with both of you. Chelsea, you are gracious, kind, and forgiving. You’re a giver. And a kind soul. And Kwame, you make people feel accepted and heard. You look for the good in others and you’re slow to judge. I really respect both of you. I know things are going to change but I’ll always be your friend,” he said.

Bliss replied too, writing, “sending so much love, strength and healing to you both. These things are never easy and I know the care and love that went into your relationship- it was beautiful and I love that you are honoring that even tho you’re parting ways romantically. Forever in your corner and forever grateful for your friendship. Always here and always rooting for you. Love you.”

Zack and Bliss are still married and announced they are expecting their second child earlier this year. The other season 4 couple, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell, are also still married.

Many other Love Is Blind contestants also chimed in to lend Chelsea and Kwame their support.

Find out which of the show’s couples are still together and which ones have split up.

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