Miles Teller & Adam Driver Premiere ‘Paper Tiger’ at Cannes 2026, Demi Moore Goes Bold in Pink Ballgown

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Miles Teller and Adam Driver are hitting the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

The actors looked sharp in black tuxes as they attended premiere of their new movie Paper Tiger on Saturday evening (May 16) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Credit: Getty

Joining the guys at the premiere was Miles‘ wife Keleigh and the movie’s director/writer James Gray.

Other stars in attendance included Demi Moore in a bright pink ballgown along with Cate Blanchett, pregnant Barbara Palvin, Ruth Negga, and Chloe Zhao.

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Here’s the synopsis per Cannes: “In James Gray’s deeply felt and intense drama, two brothers become entangled in a scheme that turns out to be too good to be true. As they try to navigate their way through the dangerous world of the Russian mafiya, family bonds begin to fray with life-altering consequences.”

The movie also stars Scarlett Johansson.

Just days before heading to Cannes, Miles and Keleigh were among the many stars at the 2027 Dior Cruise Show in Los Angeles!

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FYI: Demi is wearing a Matières Fécales gown and Chopard jewelry. Keleigh is wearing a Yara Shoemaker dress. Cate is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the premiere…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Adam Driver Cannes Film Festival Cate Blanchett Chloe Zhao Demi Moore Event Photos Keleigh Teller Miles Teller