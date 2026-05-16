Ncuti Gatwa Roasts His Own ‘Doctor Who’ Era During ‘SNL UK’ Monologue

Ncuti Gatwa is poking fun of the ratings for Doctor Who during his tenure as the doctor.

The 33-year-old Sex Education alum hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live U.K. on Saturday (May 16) and his monologue took aim at apparent low viewership for the most recent seasons of the long-running sci-fi series.

In particular, he pointed out the season 15 finale that ended with his Doctor regenerating as Billie Piper, the actress who famously playing companion Rose Tyler from 2005-2006 and made additional appearances in 2008 and 2010.

“I’ve had so many fantastic roles in my career. Millions of you watched me as Eric in Sex Education, and then about 12 of you watched me in Doctor Who. Maybe that’s why I kept crying,” he joked.

“Joking aside, it was genuinely a magical role. In fact, it was the first time my parents were truly proud of my career. When I told them I got the part, they said, ‘Finally, a doctor in the family.’ Even though I have since regenerated into Billie Piper,” he continued, pausing for the laughs. “I don’t understand it either … I still love Doctor Who, and I got to meet so many crazy characters, sort of a bit like this place.”

A decision has been made regarding the future of Saturday Night Live U.K.

Posted To:Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa Saturday Night Live Saturday Night Live UK Television