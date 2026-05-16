‘Nobody Wants This’ Actress Jackie Tohn Reveals She Got Double Mastectomy After Cancer Scare

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Jackie Tohn is opening up about her health.

While appearing on Today on Friday (May 15), the 45-year-old Nobody Wants This actress revealed that she recently underwent a preventative double mastectomy after a cancer scare in her family.

“In January of 2025, my dad found lumps under his arm and went to the doctor and they turned out to be metastatic carcinomas,” Jackie shared. “They couldn’t find where the primary cancer in his body was, so they gave him a panel of hereditary genetic testing to try and figure it out.”

Her father subsequently tested positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation, which is a common indicator of breast cancer.

“I got tested shortly thereafter, and when I was in the doctor’s office she was like, ‘You have a 50 percent chance of having it and let’s see what happens,’” she recalled. “I went for a routine mammogram and mentioned it when I was there … and their energy changes a little bit and they’re like, ‘You know what, don’t leave today without being tested.’”

After wrapping season two of Nobody Wants This in 2025, Jackie took the BRCA test.

@jennasheinelle EXCLUSIVE: Jackie Tohn opens up to #JennaandSheinelle about her recent health scare where she learned she has an 85% chance of developing breast cancer and her decision to undergo a double mastectomy. ? original sound – TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle

“I found out that I am BRCA1 positive, and I met with a genetic counselor. It turned out that I have an 85 percent chance of getting breast cancer,” Jackie explained. “What’s crazy is when you get a diagnosis like this, you don’t know your options.”

She subsequently “put on [her] big girl pants” and sought ways to deal with her medical situation.

“Then, I had to find a whole medical team, and I love who I landed on,” she said. “[On] December 1, 2025, I got [a] straight to reconstruction double mastectomy.”

A double mastectomy is a surgical procedure to remove both breasts, per the Cleveland Clinic. A surgeon can later reconstruct the tissue or add implants to the patient’s chest.

Following the procedure, Jackie is now advocating for early detection and genetic testing.

“So many things had to happen to line up for me to have this information, but they say that the three things you should look out for are rare, young and multiple,” Jackie shared. “If there’s a rare cancer in your family like with my dad it was male breast cancer [or] ovarian, pancreatic [or] somebody had it young … those are the people that make the most sense to get it.”

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