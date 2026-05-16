Shania Twain Teases Touring with Harry Styles, Says She’d ‘Say Yes’ to Singing at His Wedding to Zoë Kravitz

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Shania Twain has plenty to be excited about right now as she releases a new single, teases a new album, and prepares to go on tour with Harry Styles!

The 60-year-old Queen of Country Pop posed with Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside with a statue of Leo the Lion in a cowboy hat at a press conference for the upcoming 61st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday (May 15) in Las Vegas.

If you didn’t know, Shania will be hosting this year’s ACM Awards! Kacey Musgraves will be making her ACM performance debut and plenty of other big acts are set to perform, too.

For her press conference photo shoot, Shania rocked a multi-colored sequined outfit comprising an oversized top with cape-like sleeves and a draped, poncho-style cut paired with high-waisted pants with a slight flare. She finished off the look with pointed-toe suede boots.

Earlier this week, the “Any Man of Mine” singer teased her tour with Harry. She’ll be the opening act during his 12-night residency at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Shania stopped by SiriusXM’s The Pulse and said she hopes she gets to perform “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer again.

Host Brady also teasingly suggested she could sing “You’re Still the One” at his upcoming wedding to Zoë Kravitz and Shania said she’d “say yes if he asked.”

“Just putting it out there, Harry,” Shania added, joking that perhaps she could sing it alongside Zoë‘s famous father Lenny Kravitz.

“Him and I could sing it together. It’d be great,” she followed up.

The 61st ACM Awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video on May 17, 2026.

Posted To:2026 ACM Awards ACM Awards Event Photos Harry Styles Shania Twain Zoe Kravitz