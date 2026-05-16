Sunset Boulevard’s Tom Francis Auditions for New James Bond Movie

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Tom Francis is throwing his hat in the ring to be the next James Bond!



The 26-year-old Olivier award-winning actor has reportedly auditioned for the role in the next film following Amazon MGM Studios taking over the franchise, according to Variety.

Tom is just the latest star who has been rumored for the role, which also includes Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner and Cosmo Jarvis, though his rep shut down he was in the running.

James Bond is notoriously played by a British actor, though there have been three actors who are not from Scotland, Wales, or England who have taken on the mantle.

Most notably, Pierce Brosnan, who is Irish, played Bond, while George Lazenby, who is Australian, has also portrayed the agent. The first actor to ever play James Bond, Barry Nelson, was American – he played the secret agent in the TV adaptation of Casino Royale in the 1950s.

Recently, Bond casting director Nina Gold said the next actor to play the character has to “ooze sex appeal,” among other qualifications, per Deadline.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that .

If you’re unfamiliar, Tom Francis is best known for starring in Jamie Lloyd‘s revival of Sunset Boulevard, first on the West End in London, then transferring to the Broadway revival. He won the Olivier award for Best Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Joe Gillis, and he was nominated for the Tony for the role as well.

Tom has also previously been seen in the Netflix movie Jay Kelly, as well as appearing in You season five. He will be next star in the movie The Mosquito Bowl, alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgard, Ray Nicholson and more.

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