Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Glam Up for Private Event In Brooklyn

Credit: Backgrid

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce step out together for the second night in a row on Saturday (May 16) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 36-year-old “Opalite” entertainer and the 36-year-old NFL star were seen holding hands while making their way to a private event in the city.

Taylor was spotted wearing a metallic gold dress by Maria Lucia Hohan with matching shoes and bag, while Travis kept it simple in an oversized, pinstripe suit, complete with a pair of sunglasses and shiny black dress shoes.

Just the day before, the at Or’esh restaurant in NYC.

Earlier in the week, Taylor donned a Stella McCartney look while stepping out for another dinner outing, seemingly solo.

Recently, reports have claimed that the power couple are planning on tying the knot on July 3, 2026 in New York City. News outlets have claimed that save-the-dates have been sent to wedding guests, but nothing has been confirmed as of this point.

Taylor and Travis got engaged back in summer 2025. Check out the engagement photos!

If you missed it, another artist recently said that Taylor inspired them to re-record their own past hit songs!

Check out the gallery to see more photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s latest outing in New York City…

Posted To:Candid Photos Taylor Swift Travis Kelce