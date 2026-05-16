‘Together, Together’ Set List Revealed for Harry Styles’ Global Residency Tour

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Harry Styles just kicked off his Together, Together global tour!



The 32-year-old entertainer performed his first of 10 shows at Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night (May 15) in Amsterdam.

This is the first of 67 shows in seven cities across the world.

With his residency in Amsterdam, Harry set a new Dutch ticket sales record, selling more than 450,000 tickets!

The singer is also set to perform residencies at Wembley Stadium in the UK, a whopping 30-show run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and other stops in São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Robyn is serving as support at the Amsterdam shows, where Harry performed songs from all four of his solo albums, including, of course, his most recent release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Check out Harry Styles’ full Together, Together set list from night one below…

Are You Listening Yet? Golden Adore You Watermelon Sugar Music for a Sushi Restaurant Taste Back Coming Up Roses Fine Line Italian Girls American Girls Keep Driving Ready Steady Go Dance No More Treat People With Kindness Pop Season 2 Weight Loss Carla’s (Satellite) Song Aperture Matilda Sign of the Times As It Was

If you missed it, check out all of Harry‘s global tour dates here, and how to get tickets!

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