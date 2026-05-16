‘Together, Together’ Set List Revealed for Harry Styles’ Global Residency Tour

By    |  
May 16, 2026
Harry Styles tour set list revealed
Credit: Getty

Harry Styles just kicked off his Together, Together global tour!

The 32-year-old entertainer performed his first of 10 shows at Johan Cruijff Arena on Friday night (May 15) in Amsterdam.

This is the first of 67 shows in seven cities across the world.

With his residency in Amsterdam, Harry set a new Dutch ticket sales record, selling more than 450,000 tickets!

The singer is also set to perform residencies at Wembley Stadium in the UK, a whopping 30-show run at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and other stops in São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney.

Robyn is serving as support at the Amsterdam shows, where Harry performed songs from all four of his solo albums, including, of course, his most recent release, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Check out Harry Styles’ full Together, Together set list from night one below…

  1. Are You Listening Yet?
  2. Golden
  3. Adore You
  4. Watermelon Sugar
  5. Music for a Sushi Restaurant
  6. Taste Back
  7. Coming Up Roses
  8. Fine Line
  9. Italian Girls
  10. American Girls
  11. Keep Driving
  12. Ready Steady Go
  13. Dance No More
  14. Treat People With Kindness
  15. Pop
  16. Season 2 Weight Loss
  17. Carla’s (Satellite) Song
  18. Aperture
  19. Matilda
  20. Sign of the Times
  21. As It Was

If you missed it, check out all of Harry‘s global tour dates here, and how to get tickets!

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