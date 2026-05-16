Tom Brady & Paris Hilton Walk Gucci Runway In Times Square, Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes & More Sit Front Row

Credit: Getty

Gucci just put on their latest fashion show in the heart of Times Square on Saturday night (May 16) in New York City.

Titled GucciCore, the runway show saw the likes of Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Emily Ratajkowski walking the streets of the iconic plaza. Legendary model Cindy Crawford closed the show!

Celebs in attendance and sitting front row included Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas, Shawn Mendes, Kim Kardashian and many more.

The GucciCore show, from creative director Demna Gvasalia, was inspired by Robert Longo‘s “Men in the Cities” series.

GucciCore distills the essence of Gucci as a visual language into a collection built around a new core wardrobe. A plurality of styles that intersect like the streets of the city.

During the presentation, Paris Hilton marked her return to the runway for the first time since 2023. She rocked a different look, donning a brunette wig, marking a strong contrast from usual blonde locks.

Paris last walked the runway in the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in October 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.

Trans model Vivian Wilson hit the runway once again for Gucci. She last walked the runway for the brand back in February for their Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Keep scrolling below for more photos from the GucciCore fashion show in Times Square…

Mariah Carey

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas

Shawn Mendes

Kim Kardashian

Iman

Laura Harrier

Alix Earle

If you missed it, Alix also recently stepped out in a see-through netted dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover release party.

Check out the gallery for more photos of the celebrities attending the Gucci fashion show…

Lindsay Lohan Ivy Getty Sydney Lynn Carlson Devon Lee Carlson Sydney Lynn & Devon Lee Carlson Marc Forne Emira D’Spain Jenna Lyons & Cass Bird Willy Chavarria Lady Bunny Lara Worthington Calum Harper & Madeline Argy Victoria Villarroel Emira D’Spain Laura Harrier Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl Steve Lacy Molly Gordon Stephanie Suganami Alton Mason Nadia Lee Cohen Nadia Lee Cohen Jessica Alexander Michael Workeye & Jessica Alexander Stormzy Rico Nasty Lindsay Lohan Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas Iman & Stormzy Shawn Mendes Alton Mason Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl Mariah Carey Iman Emily Ratajkowski Dree Hemingway Gabbriette Sabine Getty Lindsay Lohan Laura Harrier Paris Hilton Meredith Duxbury Meredith Duxbury Paris Hilton Emily Ratajkowski Tom Brady Dree Hemingway Tom Brady Vivian Wilson Vivian Wilson Vivian Wilson Gabbriette Sabine Getty Sabine Getty Alix Earle Georgia Fowler Victoria Villarroel Anastasia Karanikolaou Phoebe Tonkin Fai Khadra Delilah Belle Hamlin Oliver Oseary & Guy Oseary Wendi Murdoch Lauren Santo Domingo Calum Harper Caroline Daur Madeline Argy Camille Rowe

Posted To:Alix Earle Alton Mason Anastasia Karanikolaou Calum Harper Caroline Daur Delilah Belle Hamlin Devon Lee Carlson Dree Hemingway Emily Ratajkowski Emira D'Spain Event Photos Fai Khadra Fashion Gabbriette Guy Oseary Iman Jenna Lyons Jessica Alexander Johannes Huebl Kim Kardashian Laura Harrier Lindsay Lohan Madeline Argy Mariah Carey Molly Gordon Nadia Lee Cohen Olivia Palermo Paris Hilton Phoebe Tonkin Rico Nasty Sabine Getty Shawn Mendes Stephanie Suganami stormzy Tom Brady Victoria Villarroel Vivian Wilson Wendi Murdoch