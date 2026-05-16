Tom Brady & Paris Hilton Walk Gucci Runway In Times Square, Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, Shawn Mendes & More Sit Front Row

By    |  
May 16, 2026
Celebs at Gucci fashion show
Credit: Getty

Gucci just put on their latest fashion show in the heart of Times Square on Saturday night (May 16) in New York City.

Titled GucciCore, the runway show saw the likes of Tom Brady, Paris Hilton, and Emily Ratajkowski walking the streets of the iconic plaza. Legendary model Cindy Crawford closed the show!

Celebs in attendance and sitting front row included Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas, Shawn Mendes, Kim Kardashian and many more.

The GucciCore show, from creative director Demna Gvasalia, was inspired by Robert Longo‘s “Men in the Cities” series.

GucciCore distills the essence of Gucci as a visual language into a collection built around a new core wardrobe. A plurality of styles that intersect like the streets of the city.

During the presentation, Paris Hilton marked her return to the runway for the first time since 2023. She rocked a different look, donning a brunette wig, marking a strong contrast from usual blonde locks.

Paris last walked the runway in the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show in October 2023 during Paris Fashion Week.

Trans model Vivian Wilson hit the runway once again for Gucci. She last walked the runway for the brand back in February for their Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Keep scrolling below for more photos from the GucciCore fashion show in Times Square…

Mariah Carey

Lindsay Lohan and husband Bader Shammas

Shawn Mendes

Kim Kardashian

Iman

Laura Harrier

Alix Earle

If you missed it, Alix also recently stepped out in a see-through netted dress for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover release party.

Check out the gallery for more photos of the celebrities attending the Gucci fashion show…

Lindsay Lohan
Ivy Getty
Sydney Lynn Carlson
Devon Lee Carlson
Sydney Lynn & Devon Lee Carlson
Marc Forne
Emira D’Spain
Jenna Lyons & Cass Bird
Willy Chavarria
Lady Bunny
Lara Worthington
Calum Harper & Madeline Argy
Victoria Villarroel
Emira D’Spain
Laura Harrier
Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl
Steve Lacy
Molly Gordon
Stephanie Suganami
Alton Mason
Nadia Lee Cohen
Nadia Lee Cohen
Jessica Alexander
Michael Workeye & Jessica Alexander
Stormzy
Rico Nasty
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan & Bader Shammas
Iman & Stormzy
Shawn Mendes
Alton Mason
Olivia Palermo & Johannes Huebl
Mariah Carey
Iman
Emily Ratajkowski
Dree Hemingway
Gabbriette
Sabine Getty
Lindsay Lohan
Laura Harrier
Paris Hilton
Meredith Duxbury
Meredith Duxbury
Paris Hilton
Emily Ratajkowski
Tom Brady
Dree Hemingway
Tom Brady
Vivian Wilson
Vivian Wilson
Vivian Wilson
Gabbriette
Sabine Getty
Sabine Getty
Alix Earle
Georgia Fowler
Victoria Villarroel
Anastasia Karanikolaou
Phoebe Tonkin
Fai Khadra
Delilah Belle Hamlin
Oliver Oseary & Guy Oseary
Wendi Murdoch
Lauren Santo Domingo
Calum Harper
Caroline Daur
Madeline Argy
Camille Rowe

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