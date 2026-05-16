Tyson Fury’s Daughter Venezuela, 16, Marries Boyfriend Noah Price, 18, in Private Wedding Ceremony

Credit: Getty

Venezuela Fury is married.

On Saturday (May 16), heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury‘s 16-year-old daughter married amateur boxer Noah Price in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of St. John on the Isle of Man, Isle of Man Today confirmed. The Isle of Man is an island located in the middle of the northern Irish Sea.

For her big day, Venezuela wore a white lace fishtail gown with a 50-foot train. She paired the look with Crocs, which she previously revealed to Scottish Sun. For his part, Noah sported black pants plus a white vest and suit jacket with black lapels.

Tyson, 37, and wife Paris attended the wedding and Venezuela‘s little sisters Valencia, 8, and Athena, 4, were part of the wedding party.

Credit: Getty

While the ceremony was reportedly closed off to the public, a camera crew captured the big event, which is expected to air on the family’s Netflix show, At Home with the Furys, per Metro U.K.

After the ceremony, the newlyweds left the church in a vintage car displaying a “Mr and Mrs” sign as they headed to the Comis Hotel on the outskirts of Douglas for the reception.

Noah proposed to Venezuela in September 2025 at her 16th birthday party.

In April, Venezuela responded to backlash over getting engaged so young.

See all of the other stars that also recently got married!

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