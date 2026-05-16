Who is Gina Carano’s Husband? Get to Know the Man She Married & Their Sweet Love Story

Credit: Getty Images

Gina Carano has been happily married for years, but she only told the world about it very recently.

The 44-year-old retired MMA fighter, who is currently prepping to fight Ronda Rousey in a huge Netflix event for a Most Valuable Promotions MMA triple main event, has been married to Kevin Ross since 2022.

The couple first met in the early 2000s and began dating. They later rekindled their relationship and married in August 2022, but Gina didn’t publicly reveal that until she was doing press for her fight against Ronda at a press conference in March 2026.

“I got married to my first and last love, Kevin Ross,” she said at the time. “And it was the best thing I’ve ever done. So now you all know. I’m married.”

Gina Carano and Kevin Ross have been married since August 2022

According to the New York Post, the pair reconciled in 2015. They married in a courthouse after deciding they’d rather have an intimate and secret wedding.

She said they had considered having a “big wedding” in 2025, but it was put on hold when the match with Ronda came up.

“We got the important part out of the way, so we’re not in a rush to do it. Whenever it feels right and the time’s right,” Kevin told the outlet.

Credit: Getty Images

Kevin Ross is a retired Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer

He was born in Reading, Pa. in 1980 and moved around quite a bit as a kid. Kevin trained in Muay Thai and kickboxing on a global level. When he started his training in 2003, he inspired Gina to get into MMA fighting.

He inspired Gina to get into MMA fighting

That said, their careers are what led to their initial split.

“[Fans] don’t see the sacrificing of friends and family,” Kevin told the Las Vegas Sun. “Having to be in the gym all the time, not being able to go and hang out with your friends. Most people have no clue what it really takes to be a fighter.”

Despite the breakup, they remained good friends.

“He really did start off my career and gave me meaning to my life,” Gina shared. “It’s weird that it happened, I don’t know if it wasn’t for him. He’s the kind of person who in one day completely just changed his life and that affected mine.”

Gina recently opened up about her 100-pound weight loss to face off against Ronda.

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