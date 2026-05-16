Who Is Ronda Rousey’s Husband? Meet Travis Browne & Their Two Kids!

Credit: Getty

Ronda Rousey is getting back in the ring for a Netflix matchup against Gina Carano.

The 39-year-old mixed martial artist and Olympic bronze medalist will go head to head with the MMA artist/actress as the main event on Saturday (May 16).

This will mark the first MMA broadcast for Netflix, taking place live from Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the historic match, you may be wondering about Ronda Rousey‘s personal life, and we’ve got all the details on her husband and their family!



Who is Ronda Rousey married to?

Ronda is married to Travis Browne. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii in August 2017.

Who is Travis Browne?

Travis is a former UFC fighter, who retired from the sport in 2017.

He was born and raised in Hawaii, and is very proud of his roots.

“I was born in Oahu, Hawaii, and for me it was a typical childhood, but I was a little rough around the edges,” he previously told UFC. “We had very little supervision growing up, so we were able to do pretty much what we wanted to do as kids. Growing up in a Hawaiian household that’s a toddler’s dream.”

“It’s like you’re being raised in a village with all your aunts and uncles, and your cousins are always around, so there’s always that family feeling you get,” he added.

Do Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne have kids?

Ronda and Travis are parents to two daughters – La’akea Makalapuaokalanipo Browne, 4, and Liko’ula Pa’uomahinakaipiha Browne, 1.

Travis is also the father to two sons from a previous marriage – Keawe and Kaleo Browne.

Ronda and Travis own a ranch in Oregon, called Browsey Acres. There, they raise cows, chickens and more!



They can often be seen posting about their animals on Instagram, and they even sell meat products locally.

They also have a ranch in California. The couple plans to live at Browsey Acres until his sons graduate high school.

Then, they plan to move to Hawaii, to start a dojo, where they want to “teach the local kids for free and stuff like that,” she told People in April 2024.

Posted To:Ronda Rousey Travis Browne