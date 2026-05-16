Woody Harrelson & Kristen Stewart Bring New Movie ‘Full Phil’ to Cannes Film Festival 2026

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Woody Harrelson and Kristen Stewart are stepping out for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

The co-stars both rocked sunglasses as they attended the photocall for their new movie Full Phil on Saturday (May 16) held at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France.

Credit: Getty

Fellow cast members Emma Mackey, Eric Wareheim, Tim Heidecker, and Charlotte Le Bon were also in attendance along with writer/director Quentin Dupieux.

Here’s the synopsis per Cannes: “Philip Doom, a wealthy American business magnate, tries to reconnect with his daughter Madeleine during an opulent trip to Paris. But French cuisine, a 1950s horror film, and an invasive hotel employee soon threaten to disrupt the smooth running of their stay.”

Full Phil is scheduled to have its world premiere at the film festival on Sunday, May 17.

Credit: Getty

Back in March, it was announced that Kristen will be making her TV series regular debut in an upcoming Prime Video limited series.

Kristen will portray Sally Ride, who was the first American woman in space, in the forthcoming series The Challenger, inspired by the book “The New Guys” by Meredith E Bagby.

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of the stars at the photocall…

Posted To:2026 Cannes Film Festival Cannes Film Festival Charlotte Le Bon Emma Mackey Eric Wareheim Event Photos Quentin Dupieux Tim Heidecker Woody Harrelson